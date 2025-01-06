Penny Gerard Rhodes, 66, died Saturday, January 4, 2025. Born November 9, 1958 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Private services will be held.

She is survived by children, Charity R. Taylor, Jessie Gros (Brandi), Jessica Pate (Malena), Joshua Gros; grandchildren, Draven Taylor, Greyson Gros, Elliott Pate, Harper Hunter, Declan Gros, Atticus Boudreaux, Jaxson Rivero; siblings, Darlene Gros.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Rhodes, Jr. and Ethel LeJeune Rhodes; sisters, Sheila Thibodeaux and Lucy Rhodes.

She was a volunteer firefighter for the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.