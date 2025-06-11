Peter Ernest Anderson, Jr., 77, passed away on June 04, 2025. Born on March 14, 1948, he was a native of New Orleans, LA and long time resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Friday, June 20, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Peter is survived by his children, Kevin Anderson (Danielle), Kathryn “Katie” Anderson, Kristin Anderson Amico (Jonathan); grandchildren, Luke Anderson, Claire Anderson, Brooke Anderson, Piper Amico, Parker Amico, Presley Amico; siblings, Judy Calcagno, Patricia Grashoff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter E. Anderson Sr. and Yvonne Kirsch Anderson; siblings, Betty-Gail Patureau.

Peter was a member of one of the first graduating classes of Edward Douglas White Catholic High School. He continued his education at Nicholls State University, where he became a proud member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity and formed lifelong friendships. An avid tennis player, he brought energy and passion to the court. He was also the proud second-generation owner of Anderson Supply Company, Inc., where he carried on the legacy of his family business with dedication and pride.

The family would like to thank Home Instead for allowing him to live out his remaining days safely in his home.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of his beloved dogs, the family requests donations to be made to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.