Peyton Marie Foret, 24, of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and partner. Peyton was a bright light in this world, known for her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit that touched everyone she encountered.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peyton’s life during a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 8:00 am until the Catholic Mass at 10:00 am, also at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial services following at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Peyton is survived by her loving parents, Joseph Foret Sr. and Marie Foret; her cherished brothers, Nicholas Foret and Coty Foret; her step-brother, Joseph Foret Jr. (T-Nu); step-sister, Rona Lynn; and her devoted partner, Destany Verret. She is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Sherry Foret; paternal grandparents, Joseph B. Foret Sr. and Mary Lillian Foret; and maternal grandparents, Pierre O’Neill Billiot Sr. and Irene Edna Solet Billiot.

Peyton’s infectious smile and playful nature made her the sunshine of her family. She was a constant source of laughter, known for her ability to make others feel seen, loved, and happy. Whether it was her silly antics, her beautiful singing voice, or the way she brought people together with her humor, Peyton had a special way of making life brighter. She shared an especially close bond with her brother Coty, and their relationship was a testament to the love and care she gave to everyone in her life.

A graduate of Ellender Memorial High School, Peyton continued her education at Nichols State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Her academic journey reflected her deep desire to make a positive impact in the world, and she was determined to contribute to the lives of others.

Peyton had a creative soul, and in her free time, she loved crafting, playing games, and enjoying quality moments with her family and friends. Her passion for music was evident in her love of singing and playing the saxophone. She was an active participant in both Ellender Memorial High School and Nichols State University’s musical programs, where she shared her talent and enthusiasm with those around her.

In addition to her family, Peyton’s heart extended to everyone she met. She will be remembered as the glue that held so many together, a loving soul who found joy in lifting others up. Though Peyton may no longer walk among us, her spirit, her laughter, and her love will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff at both Terrebonne General Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center for their care and compassion during this difficult time. A special thank you is also extended to Dr. Mike Watkins for his unwavering support and dedication throughout Peyton’s journey.

Peyton will forever be missed, but her memory will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched. She was a beautiful soul, inside and out, and will remain in our hearts forever.