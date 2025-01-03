Philip Francis Trahan, 79, a native and resident of Grand Caillou, reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Trahan Pellegrin (Marty); grandchildren, Dylan Pellegrin (Ashley), Brianna Pellegrin, Dexter Pierre (Megan), and Jessica Parfait Oloughlin (Chris); great-grandchild, Bradley Pierre; step grandson, Trevor Pellegrin (Katelynn); godchild, Kemble Pierre (Felicia); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary Billiot “Da Doll” Trahan; parents, Edward Trahan, Sr. and Albertine Fitch Trahan; and siblings, Edward “Puchin” Trahan, Jr., Anthony “Puky” Trahan, Alvin Trahan, Sr., Charlie Trahan, Walterine Trahan Pierre, and Marie Brunella Trahan Trosclair Taylor.

Philip was a Shrimper and loved to share his knowledge of shrimping with all generations of Grand Caillou. There wasn’t a trawl net or boat engine he couldn’t fix. He always helped everyone in need of help. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per Philip’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philip’s daughter to help with funeral expenses.

