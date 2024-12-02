Funeral services for Philip “PJ” Maronge Jr., age 70, of Houma, LA will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LA. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00am-1:00pm.

PJ loved being a boat captain and being on the water. His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycle. PJ enjoyed traveling. He never met a stranger. PJ was always one to crack a joke and make you laugh. He would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back if you needed it. If PJ loved you, you knew it, and if he didn’t then you’d know that too. Through the many challenges in his life, he never gave up and taught his children strong will and determination. Above all else, PJ taught his children 3 things; don’t lie, don’t cheat, and don’t steal. He was the life of the party and will forever be missed beyond words.

PJ is survived by his daughters: Vesta (Scotty) Maronge, Jessica (Jim) Barker, Rita’Ann Agnes Maronge, and Christian Diez; son, Phillip J. Maronge; brothers: Willis Trosclair, Albert Trosclair, Dennis Trosclair, and Darryl Trosclair; sisters: Lynn Theriot, Tammy Sumrall, Tina Parfait, and Sheryl Trosclair; godchild, Doni Theriot; grandchildren: Chelsea, Phillip, Keith, Kizer, Ian, Taylor, Zaine, Zandin, Jaxen, Addilyn, Ezra, Lydia, and Ava; great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Brody, Kolton, Harper, Philip Jr., and Julia; and life long best friends: Larry Dupre and Charlie Parfait.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Charles and Ella LeBlanc and Henry and Agnes Maronge; parents: Betty and Willis Trosclair and Philip and Veronica Maronge; sister, Agnes Ella Maronge; and nephew, Creed Trosclair.

The family would like thank, St. Catherine’s Hospice, Audubon Nursing Home, The Oaks of Houma, and a special thank you to CNA, Sam at The Oaks of Houma.

