Phillip “Lil Moose” John Boudreaux, age 47, of Houma, LA was born July 26, 1977 and passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Phillip was a devoted Tugboat Captain. His career in the oilfield spanned nearly 30 years. Phillip spent the majority of his time on the boat. He enjoyed carpentry and working with his hands. Phillip will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Phillip is survived by father, John “Moose” Ernest Boudreaux; brother, Perry James (Letha) Boudreaux; nephew, Owen Douglas Boudreaux; and Aunt, Mary Catherine Daffron.

Phillip was preceded in death by mother, Beverly Marie Daffron Boudreaux.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial Services pending.