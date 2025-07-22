Phyllis Knobloch Moore Guth, 87, passed away on July 18, 2025 at 9:57 pm. Born May 08, 1938 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Paul Guth; daughter, Patti Moore; grandson, Tim Bailey; great grandchild, Shelby Raymond (Michael), Bryce Bailey; great great grandson, Carter James Raymond; sister, Judy Gibbens Bazarre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Carroll Knobloch and Eloise Cancienne Knobloch; sister, Betty Knobloch Ordoyne; infant sister, Patricia Knobloch.

She loved cooking, gardening and painting.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.