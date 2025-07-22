Phyllis Knobloch Moore Guth

Eugene John “Pops” Toups Sr.
July 22, 2025
Eugene John “Pops” Toups Sr.
July 22, 2025

Phyllis Knobloch Moore Guth, 87, passed away on July 18, 2025 at 9:57 pm. Born May 08, 1938 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

 

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

 

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Paul Guth; daughter, Patti Moore; grandson, Tim Bailey; great grandchild, Shelby Raymond (Michael), Bryce Bailey; great great grandson, Carter James Raymond; sister, Judy Gibbens Bazarre.

 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Carroll Knobloch and Eloise Cancienne Knobloch; sister, Betty Knobloch Ordoyne; infant sister, Patricia Knobloch.

 

She loved cooking, gardening and painting.

 

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 22, 2025

Eugene John “Pops” Toups Sr.

Read more