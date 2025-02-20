Priscilla Ann Blanchard Daigle, 83, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Bayou Cane, passed away while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne Daigle Bergeron and husband Brent, and Dean Carroll “Golden Boy” Daigle and wife Tess; grandchildren, Brennan Bergeron and wife Callie, Dorothy Bergeron Felterman and husband Jon, Benjamin Bergeron and wife Paulene, Luke Daigle, and Mason Daigle; great-grandchildren, Isabella Felterman, Jon-Jon Matthew Felterman, Avery Felterman, Annalee Felterman, Camille Bergeron, Edith Bergeron, Therese Bergeron, Gerard Huu Bergeron, and Colette Bergeron; one great-great-grandchild on the way, Lillian; sisters, Janice Blanchard Armond and husband Whitney, Linda Blanchard Jones and husband Calloway, and Brenda Blanchard Taylor and husband James M.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Marie Blanchard.

Priscilla’s life was her family, and will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, godmother, and dear friend. She was devout to her faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed bowling and creating hand-made crafts. Priscilla will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. A special thank you to Betty “Jeanine” Jurnigan, Beverly Ortiz, and Star Cotton for the wonderful care and friendship given over the past three and a half years. The family would also like to thank the Bayou Cane Fire Department, especially Miss Kay.

