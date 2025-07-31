Rachel Adams Skinner, 59, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025 at 8:45 am. Born on March 30, 1966 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Rachel is survived by her mother, Virgie Lee Thibodaux Adams; brothers, Lonnie Adams (Tammy), Edwin “Red” Adams (Melissa), and Mark Adams (Holly); numerous nieces and nephews.

Rachel is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Skinner; father, Alfred Ernest Adams; grandparents, Edwin Thibodaux (Pearl Peltier Thibodaux Gros); nephew, Drew Adams (son of Lonnie and Tammy Adams).

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.