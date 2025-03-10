Raechele Clause, 57, passed away on March 5, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Raechele was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family above all else. She is survived by her loving husband, Dirk Clause Sr.; their children, Kayla Oncale (Kevin), Dirk Clause Jr., and Grace Clause. She also leaves behind Melissa Breaux, Cody Guillot (Bridget), Jacob Arboneaux, and Daveto Baudoin; ten beloved grandchildren; her mother Sandra Mire; and siblings, Angele Authement, Michele Mire, James Mire, and Travis Mire; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Fernand Jacques Mire Jr. and in-laws Eddie and Delores Clause.

Raechele had a deep passion for caring for others and dedicated much of her life to working as a childcare provider. Through her work, she touched the lives of many children and families, always sharing kindness and warmth. Her faith was central to her life, and she found great joy in spreading God’s love to everyone she met.

Beyond her devotion to family and faith, Raechele enjoyed crafting and creating beautiful things with her hands. She also loved vacationing at the beach, where she found peace and happiness surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Raechele’s unwavering love for Jesus and her selfless nature left a lasting impact on those who knew her. Her kindness, generosity, and deep love for family will be remembered always. May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Thibodaux First Assembly of God at 3:00 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.