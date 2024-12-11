Ralph “Snake” Paul Richard entered into eternal rest at the age of 65 on Monday, December 9, 2024. Born September 12, 1959 he was a native of and resident of the St. Charles Community.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Charles Borromeo Cemetery.

Ralph was born to James “Jim” Eugene Richard and Velma “Velou” Rita Doucet in Thibodaux, LA on September 12, 1959. The fourth of five boys, he spent his days working on the family farm, and causing mischief with close neighbors and cousins. He graduated from Thibodaux High in 1977, and soon after, attended Young Memorial Vocational Technical School in Morgan City, LA. He worked at Sweeney Machinery, where he perfected his craft as a machinist. He met the love of his life, Jeannie Romero at the tender age of 19 on a weekend trip to Biloxi with mutual friends. They went on to relocate to Baton Rouge and eventually Prairieville, LA where they raised their daughters Courtney and Kayla; while Ralph worked as a mechanical engineer designing pumps, for companies such as Ingersoll Dresser, Flowserve, and ultimately landing a job at Propump Services. He was avid outdoorsman enjoying both fishing and deer hunting. Though Ralph holds many accolades, his most honored role is being a Paw Paw to his 5 grandchildren. In 2020, they purchased and renovated Ralph’s childhood home and returned to Thibodaux, LA

Snake is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeannie Romero Richard of Thibodaux, LA; daughters, Courtney Ciulla (Carl) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Kayla Bride (Patrick) of Gonzales, LA; grandchildren, Kamdyn Richard, Kale Ciulla, Brayden Bride, Boyd Bride, and Thomas Bride; brothers, James “Pug” Richard (Beryl), John Richard (Leslie), Philip Richard (Liz), and Patrick Richard (Charlene); and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other beloved relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Velma Richard; in-laws, Preston Romero and Judith Yokley.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.