Ramona Aizen Fox

George Allen Savoy
August 6, 2025
George Allen Savoy
August 6, 2025

Ramona Aizen Fox, 71, passed away on August 01, 2025. Born August 08, 1953 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. Joseph Co- Cathedral Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Ramona is survived by her son, Derrick Joseph Verdun; sister, Renee Legendre (Neil); nieces Courtney and Cassie; nephew, Oneil, III; longtime friend, Eugene “Gene” Babin.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Aucoin Aizen; father, Andrew Aizen; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward C. Aucoin and Mr. and Mrs. Willie Aizen.

She was the Thibodaux Elementary School secretary for 43 years.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 6, 2025

George Allen Savoy

Read more