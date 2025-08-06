Ramona Aizen Fox, 71, passed away on August 01, 2025. Born August 08, 1953 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. Joseph Co- Cathedral Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Ramona is survived by her son, Derrick Joseph Verdun; sister, Renee Legendre (Neil); nieces Courtney and Cassie; nephew, Oneil, III; longtime friend, Eugene “Gene” Babin.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Aucoin Aizen; father, Andrew Aizen; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward C. Aucoin and Mr. and Mrs. Willie Aizen.

She was the Thibodaux Elementary School secretary for 43 years.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.