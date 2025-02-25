Ramona Breaux Mire, born on August 5, 1928, in Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana. She was 96 years old.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, February 27, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Mire Lovell and husband Nat, Dianne Mire Griffith and husband Jack, and Joan Mire Crochet Roseberry; grandchildren, Tonya Crochet Ledet and husband Chris Ledet, Travis Jerome Lovell and wife Lindsay, Amber Roseberry and fiance Deaven Talamo, and Jack Lloyd Griffith; great grandchildren, Tiffany Elise Bray and companion Bailey Malbrough, Sophie Marie Ledet, Tristan Paul Ledet, Juliannah Grace Lovell, Miller Claire Lovell, Olivia Griffith, Ava’linn Rose Talamo, and Maize Mae Talamo; sister-in-law, Shirley Mire Fruchnicht and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “A.J.” Mire; parents, Alfred Breaux and Gladys Trahan Breaux; sister, Elvador “Susie” Blanchard and her spouse Cecil; brothers, Norman Breaux and his wife Blanche and Harvey “Nookie” Breaux; son-in-laws, Steve Roseberry and Paul Crochet Jr.; father-in-law, Jerome Albert Mire and wife Marie Palmisano Mire; mother-in-law, Sophie Theriot Mire; sister-in-law, Lynn Crosby Breaux; great grandson, Haze Allen Talamo.

Ramona had a distinguished career as a secretary in the auto sales industry, dedicating many years to Quality Chevrolet and Terrebonne Wholesale. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence were evident in all her endeavors.

Ramona’s life was deeply rooted in her faith, which she carried with her throughout her journey. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, as she touched many lives with her kindness, warmth, generosity, and above all her beautiful smile.

She leaves behind a loving family and countless friends who will cherish her memory forever.