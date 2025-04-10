Randolph August Bazet Jr. age 87, a native and resident of Houma passed April 2, 2025.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time with Mass starting at St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Randolph graduated from Terrebonne High school in 1956, attended LSU where he was a member of the Pershing Rifle team and then received his regular commission as a USAF flight officer through the aviation cadet program. Assigned to Strategic Air Command (SAC), Randolph earned his senor navigator wings as a crew member on several platforms: KC97, KC135, RC135, EC135, as well as other aircraft flying reconnaissance, Looking Glass and PACCS missions throughout the world to include: South East Asia, Korea, Japan, Europe, the Pacific theater and the Arctic, and Libya in North Africa. He was later bombardier qualified working with remote long range acquisition and targeting; achieving the rank of Capt. during his 11 year service with 66 combat missions. He was a 3 time recipient of the USAF Air Medal and 2 time recipient of the USAF Combat Readiness Medal along with many other distinguishing commendations.

After the service, he later became a clinic administrator within Houma’s medical community then worked for a wholesale distributing company before retirement. In addition, he was also a private pilot, a notary public, a commissioned reserve deputy with the TPSO and taught business enrichment classes as a volunteer at VCHS.

He was an avid outdoorsman, loved V8 engines, shooting, hunting, and fishing. However; his love of and dedication to family took precedent over all things as well as being a patient and kind father, grandfather and friend to those who knew him. He was trustworthy, honest and a true patriot.

He was preceded in death by his father former Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court R.A.Bazet, mother Inza Mae Sanders Bazet , eldest Sister Marion Bazet McMichael and granddaughter Katarina Eva Adele Bazet. He is survived by his wife of 63 yrs Brenda Picou Bazet , son Randolph August Bazet III, and wife Kim B. Bazet, daughter Amy Ann Bazet, granddaughter Kirsten Inza Maria Bazet all of Houma and 2nd eldest sister Ann Bazet Kent of Ft. Worth Texas along with other family members.

He will be deeply missed by family and those fortunate enough to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mathews Episcopal Church and or St. Mathews Episcopal school.