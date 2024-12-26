Randy Paul Hebert, age 61, of Houma, La was born in Houma, LA on November 8, 1963 and passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Funeral services will be held at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 AM.

Randy loved playing cards with his circle of friends, fishing, and riding around. He always helped others and never hesitated. Randy will be missed.

Randy is survived by longtime girlfriend, Ruth O’Con; daughter, Monique (Austin) Hebert-Wernich; brother, Ricky (Angela) Hebert; sisters: Judy (Pookie) Blanchard and Lori (Mark) Burney; grandchildren: Brayden and Krysta; and long-time friend, Tony Falgout.

Randy was preceded in death by wife, Chris Ann Hebert; father, Jeswood Hebert; daughter, Sandie Pontiff; brothers: Dale Hebert and Rudy Hebert; and sister, Laura Hebert.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.