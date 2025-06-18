Randy Peter Guidry, Sr., a gentle and loving soul, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025, in his hometown of Houma, LA, at the age of 66. Born in Houma on June 28, Randy lived a life centered around love for his family, simple joys, and quiet strength.

He cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. He enjoyed fishing and found comfort in his daily walks through Walmart with his son R.J., a cherished routine they shared together.

Randy is survived by his devoted children: Kym Verrett (Roy), Kacey Callahan (Joseph), and Randy Guidry, Jr. (Joey); his beloved grandchildren: Kayla Martinez (Joseph), Austin Guidry (Joclynn), Alyssa Whitney, Blayze Guidry, Sage Guidry; his great-grandchildren: Amara Guidry, Austin “Bubba” Guidry, Jr., Baby Guidry and Lennox “Lenny” Bourg; sister, Sandy “Cookie” Wuellner (Joe); and brother, Jessie Guidry, Sr. (Darlene) ; and his loving mother-in-law, Emma Kelly; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leona and Junius ” Polo” Guidry; former wife, Tina Hebert Guidry; brother-in-law, Charles Michael Hebert “Pik”; father-in-law, Sidney Charles Hebert; and nephew, Matthew Guidry.

Randy will be remembered for his kind heart, gentle demeanor, and the unwavering love he showed his family. His memory will live on through every story shared, every laugh remembered, and every quiet moment that feels a little warmer just thinking of him.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 20, 2025 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac. Visitation will be prior to service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service in the Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.