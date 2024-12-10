Ray Adam Pellegrin Sr., 92, born October 29, 1932 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Pellegrin; children, Rhonda Pellegrin, Curtis Pellegrin, and Ray Pellegrin, Jr.; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Pellegrin; parents, Arthur and Lorina Pellegrin; and three sisters.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, Louisiana at 10:00 am. The burial will follow the mass in St. Louis Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

