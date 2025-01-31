Ray J. Diaz, 63, passed away on January 30, 2025 at 6:45 am. Born on December 02, 1961 he was a native of Labadieville, LA and resident of Choctaw, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

Ray is survived by his wife, Lisa Hebert Diaz; stepchildren, Traci Cortez (Kasey), Robert Oncale, II, Wanda Taylor; sister, Barbara Gros (Richard); brother, Clifton Diaz (Deborah); godchildren, Angel Kirkland (Bryan) and Renee Clement and 2 nephews and 1 niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Oredia Diaz.

Ray was a dedicated hard worker who enjoyed driving 18 wheelers for the past 21 years with Ryan George Trucking of Belle Rose. In his off time, Ray enjoyed camping, cooking and boiling seafood for his camping crew or family at home. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and loved decorating his house with lights every Christmas.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.