Ray Paul Cheramie Jr., a native of Grand Isle and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the age of 56.

He is survived by his husband, Magnus LeBlanc; father, Ray Cheramie Sr.; siblings, Charles Grant (Traci), Frances Grant and Kim Sanders (Luke); aunt, Mary Bullard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and fur babies, Blue and Zoe.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nandolyn Cheramie; sister, Deborah Jones; nephew, James Lee Spence; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Ray was a leader in the gay community opening the first gay bar on Main Street in Houma. His personality and caring nature were embodied in the business, and it provided a safe haven for many. He knew everyone and took a sincere interest in their lives and problems. He was a mentor and counselor, a shoulder to cry on if needed, or just there to listen and advise; and it didn’t matter who you were or how long he knew you, you were his friend.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.