Ray Paul Cheramie Jr.

Jamie Lynn Dupre
January 14, 2025
Della Theresa Breaux Hoob
January 14, 2025
Jamie Lynn Dupre
January 14, 2025
Della Theresa Breaux Hoob
January 14, 2025

Ray Paul Cheramie Jr., a native of Grand Isle and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the age of 56.

He is survived by his husband, Magnus LeBlanc; father, Ray Cheramie Sr.; siblings, Charles Grant (Traci), Frances Grant and Kim Sanders (Luke); aunt, Mary Bullard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and fur babies, Blue and Zoe.


He is preceded in death by his mother, Nandolyn Cheramie; sister, Deborah Jones; nephew, James Lee Spence; grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Ray was a leader in the gay community opening the first gay bar on Main Street in Houma.  His personality and caring nature were embodied in the business, and it provided a safe haven for many. He knew everyone and took a sincere interest in their lives and problems.  He was a mentor and counselor, a shoulder to cry on if needed, or just there to listen and advise; and it didn’t matter who you were or how long he knew you, you were his friend.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 9:00 AM until service time.  A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 14, 2025

Thomas Arledge Stokes, Jr.

Read more