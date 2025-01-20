Raymond F. “Boozy” Rogers, a retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, died unexpectedly on January 13 in Metairie. He was 75.

A native of Houma, La. and a resident of Kenner since 2018, Boozy worked for more than 20 years as a nurse anesthetist in Louisiana, Florida and Texas. Prior to that career, he worked in the oil drilling industry in south Louisiana for nearly three decades.

A graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Nicholls State University and Xavier University in New Orleans, Boozy was a longtime member and former captain of the Krewe of Houmas carnival club and a member of Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity at Nicholls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred F. Rogers and Lillia Boudreaux Rogers; his in-laws, Clarence J. DuBos Jr. and Dorothy Nunez DuBos; and his son Kyle. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cynthia DuBos Rogers; son Andrew; daughter Lesley; brother David Dean Rogers; sister Sandra Rogers Creswell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 243 Barrow St., Houma, La., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s. Burial will be private at a later date. Samart Funeral Home in Houma is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bridge House / Grace House in New Orleans (<https://www.bridgehouse.org>).