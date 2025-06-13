Raymond John Robichaux, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 6, 2025. He was a native of Franklin, Louisiana, a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana, and a current resident of Youngsville, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, beginning at 10:00a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 12:00p.m. Father Carlos Talavera will officiate the service. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Raymond is survived by his son, Sidney (Mart) Robichaux and wife, Cheryl Pontiff Robichaux; his grandchildren, Timothy Robichaux and wife, Amanda, Scott Robichaux and wife, Katy, and Matti Henry and husband, Addison; his great-grandchildren, Gabriel Robichaux, Julien Robichaux, Evangeline Robichaux, Dylan Rodeski, Mason Rodeski, Ezra Robichaux, Addison “A.J.” Henry, Jr., Corynn Henry, Bradley Henry, and Eli Henry; his brother, Allen J. Robichaux.

Raymond was preceded in passing by his wife of 61 years, Bettie Jo Ford Robichaux; his parents, Sidney Robichaux, Sr. and Rita Landry Robichaux; his brothers, Sidney J. Robichaux, Jr, Jerry Robichaux, Earl Robichaux, and Harold Robichaux; and his sisters, Mary Claire Robichaux, Irene Detiveaux, Rosa Mae Pisani, Rita Ann Tanner and Lee Ida Rodriguez.

Raymond was a loving and kind husband to his beautiful wife of 61 years. They have been reunited and both rests in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Raymond worked for Texaco for 38 years and retired in Production with the company. He proudly served out country in the U.S. Army. Raymond was a wonderful man and leaves his legacy behind. He will always be remembered for his acts of kindness.

