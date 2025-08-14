Raymond Joseph LeBoeuf passed away on August 12, 2025 at the age of 60. He was a native and resident of Bayou Blue.

Raymond is survived by his loving family, his children, Jason LeBoeuf, Morgan LeBoeuf; his mother, Shirley LeBoeuf; his sisters, Sheila Adams and husband Cord, Sandra Lambert; one granddaughter, Veda-Anne LeBoeuf; and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Carol LeBoeuf; his son, Corey LeBoeuf; his father, Henry LeBoeuf; and his brother, Richard LeBoeuf.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.