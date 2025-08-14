Raymond Joseph LeBoeuf

Ann Labbe Bertrand
August 14, 2025
Ann Labbe Bertrand
August 14, 2025

Screenshot

Raymond Joseph LeBoeuf passed away on August 12, 2025 at the age of 60. He was a native and resident of Bayou Blue.

Raymond is survived by his loving family, his children, Jason LeBoeuf, Morgan LeBoeuf; his mother, Shirley LeBoeuf; his sisters, Sheila Adams and husband Cord, Sandra Lambert; one granddaughter, Veda-Anne LeBoeuf; and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Carol LeBoeuf; his son, Corey LeBoeuf; his father, Henry LeBoeuf; and his brother, Richard LeBoeuf.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

August 14, 2025

Ann Labbe Bertrand

Read more