Remy Louis Hanemann died March 28, 2025, at his family home in Houma. Remy grew up in Houma where he attended St. Francis de Sales Elementary School and Vandebilt Catholic High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in photography and sculpture and a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from the University of Tennessee.

Remy persevered despite hidden disabilities. He was born with Klinfelter Syndrome, a random genetic disorder. He struggled with some of the typical effects of Klinefelter Syndrome like attention deficit disorder, dyslexia, and impulsivity. Others often misjudged him. In the face of adversity, he was tenacious. He punched above his weight class until the end.

Remy had many passions, especially creating and teaching art. He was an accomplished sculptor. He honed his skills at the Sloss Foundry in Birmingham, Alabama, where he learned to pour iron and build art foundries. He gloried in the heat, smoke and danger of handling molten metal in front of an audience. While at Sloss, Remy discovered a love of teaching others to work with their hands.

Remy moved back to Houma five years ago to study commercial welding at Fletcher, earning an associates degree. After Fletcher, he joined the staff of the Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School as a certified welding instructor. He dedicated himself to his students and was proud of their accomplishments.

A native son of South Louisiana, Remy relished in and loved the natural environment – the Gulf of Mexico, bayous, cypress swamps and their inhabitants. He loved fishing, hunting, crabbing, floundering, and bird watching. His favorite activities included surf fishing at Grand Isle and loading up on speckled trout and redfish with his Uncle Mike at Shell Beach, where his family has fished for four generations.

Remy was a beekeeper and occasionally worked as an assistant to his friend, Jude Verret. Together they relocated many unwanted beehives to safe locations.

Remy was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles Hanemann, Sr. and Muriel Gallinghouse Hanemann, and Louis Soniat and Alice Villarrubia Soniat. He is survived by his mother and father, Judith Soniat and Charles Hanemann, Jr. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Charles Hanemann, III, and Anne Hanemann Mackey. His surviving nieces and nephews include Caroline Mackey, Henry Mackey, Genevieve Mackey, Isabelle Hanemann, and Charles Hanemann, IV (his godson).

Please don’t send flowers. If you wish to make a contribution to help spread the word about Klinefelter Syndrome consider a small donation to Living with XXY. KS affects 1 out of every 500-1,000 newborn males yet is not widely known. We hope that a broader understanding of the condition helps others to live better lives. https://livingwithxxy.org

Always generous in life, Remy donated his organs to help others.

A memorial gathering will be held for friends and family on Saturday, April 12, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Melvin’s Restaurant, 1023 Saadi Street, Houma, Louisiana, 70363.