It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rex Joseph King Jr, “Joey” to his family and friends. Rex was born in Houma Louisiana to Julia DeRoche King and Rex Joseph King, Sr on August 12, 1959. He left us on June 6, 2025.

He graduated in 1993 at Louisiana Tech university in Ruston, LA with a bachelor’s of science in civil engineering. He was a licensed professional engineer.

Rex developed several engineering designs and has patents to his name. Rex found solace in writing music and singing, like his father. Rex enjoyed performing with friends in the Lafayette area at places like the Blue Moon Saloon.

Rex was a man of many passions, he loved reading, acting, and he was curious about different spiritual paths. He lived life by applying spiritual principles and teachings.

Rex is survived by his loving, caring wife Terri Duke King, married May 14, 1983, his mother Julia DeRoche King, siblings Bonnie King Fortson, Marie King Nelton (Hansen), Sandy Mark King (Ingrid), Charlene King, Penny King Scott (Stacey), numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and great nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Rex is proceeded in death by his father Rex Joseph King Sr.

Rex was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. He touched the lives of many. He left us with a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity.

A Celebration of his life will be private for immediate family.