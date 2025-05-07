Reynold C. Lapeyrouse, 77, passed away at noon on Friday, May 2, 2025, from complications of kidney failure. It’s been a long road, going to dialysis three times a week, which really put a strain on him. He was a native and resident of Houma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine LeBoeuf Lapeyrouse; sister, Earline Monroe; and brothers, Albert, Roy, Ronald, Raymond, and Elray Lapeyrouse.

He is survived by his daughter, Cari E. Lapeyrouse; and best friend and brother-in-law, Malcolm Monroe.

Reynold will forever be remembered as a “go with the flow” kind of guy who enjoyed fishing and working on his rental houses. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a private burial held by his family.

The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care of Houma for their excellent care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.