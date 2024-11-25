Rhonda Denise Dupre, 56, born January 10, 1968 a native of Granite City, Illinois and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Drake Dupre; sons, Andrew Sandifer (Emily) and Martin Grotts; daughters, Desiree Sandifer, Chantell Pepper (Matthew), Miranda Turnage (Aaron), Hannah Dupre (DeCota), and Mallory Grotts (Xavier); grandchildren, Emma Viehland, Avia Sandifer, Avorie Sandifer, Drayton Pepper, Brylee Turnage, Landon Pepper, Aubree Gaylord, Karder Viehland, Conner Turnage, Cora Pepper, Everleigh Grotts, Bentley Lasseigne, and Ellie Grotts; parents, Fred and Glenda Herrod; and brothers, Rob Herrod, Rick Herrod, Russel Herrod.

She was preceded in death by her beloved fur baby, Meya Breeze.

Rhonda enjoyed crocheting, swimming, vacations (especially cruises), being at the beach, thrifting, playing pedro and sequence, and gardening. She served on Montegut Children’s Carnival Club and Bonne Terre Carnival Club. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.