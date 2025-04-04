Richard Joseph Belteau, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the age of 84.

Richard retired from Union Carbide/Dow Chemical Co. after many committed years. He was a member of Christ the Redeemer Knights of Columbus Council #8906 and a member of the Edward Douglas White Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #316. He served in the Louisiana Army National Guard. He was also a former member of the Houma Airport Beagle Club. Richard loved seeing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and attending family gatherings. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, traveling, running his beagles and eating out with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Tregre Belteau; son, Mark Belteau and wife Jessica; daughter, Aline Arcement and husband Bart; and grandchildren, Lauren and Logan Belteau, and Lane and Evan Arcement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Van and Mamie Callhan Belteau.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

