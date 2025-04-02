Richard Joseph Bilello, a devoted husband, father and admired grandfather, passed away on March 29, 2025 at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Thibodaux, Louisiana on March 19, 1947, he was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Violet Ordoyne Bilello, his brother Thomas Bilello, his in-laws Samuel and Leafy Bourgeois Schifani, one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Nina and Salvatore Schifani.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Schifani Bilello of 56 years, his children Gabriel Bilello (Rebecca) of Morrison, Colorado and Larke Bilello Landry (Ben) of Lafayette, Louisiana and his grandchildren Pierce and Stella Landry, who were Richard’s most prized treasures. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Bilello (Sherry) and sister, Sandra Hebert (Mike), his sisters in law Norma Bilello and Michelle Cortez (Clay), many nieces and nephews and countless cousins.

Richard was a 1965 graduate of Thibodaux College and attended Nicholls State University.

He worked at Southdown Sugar Mill for many years before landing a successful career in finance at the Associates, a company later acquired by Citigroup. He retired from Citigroup in 2002 at the age of 55.

Upon retirement, he maintained an active lifestyle playing golf, participating in frequent golf games and occasionally traveling to golf tournaments with his buddies. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching and wagering on his favorite teams and frequented the horse races at the New Orleans Fairgrounds. Above all, his favorite pastime was having fun and making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren.

In 2010, Richard fulfilled a lifelong interest in public service. That year, he was elected by his community to the first of two terms as an Alderman for the Village of Napoleonville, Louisiana. He used his background in finance to assist in the budgetary process for the village. This civic commitment remained a great source of pride for him as he strongly desired to give back to the community.

Until the end, Richard maintained a life of faith, devotion to his family and continued his caring nature to those he loved. Time spent with Richard left a lasting memory with all who were lucky enough to experience his infectious spirit. He was so cherished and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to Richard’s memorial service and mass to honor and celebrate his life. Services will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, located at 721 Canal Blvd in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.