Richard “Rick” Earl Henry, age 82, of Houma, La was born in Great Bend, Ks on April 9, 1942 and passed away on November 16, 2024.

Rick was raised in Seward, Ks and worked as a farmer. He moved to Louisiana in 1970 to work for Halliburton for 32 yrs. Rick enjoyed his family, hunting, and fishing. His goal in life was to help at least one person everyday.

He is survived by his wife of 59 yrs, Donna Rosemary McGinty Henry; daughter, Kimberly Henry; sons: Wade Henry, Warren (Monique) Henry, and James (Amy) Henry; grandchildren: Meagan Billiot, Kaeli Dupre, Hailey Henry, Mady Henry, Trevor Henry, Caroline Henry Vining, Ellyse Henry, Joshua Henry, Abbey Henry,and Levi Lynch; and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Edna Henry; brothers: Ronnie Henry, Steven Henry, and Terry Henry; sisters: Carol Ann Dyer and Carmen Elsen; grandchild, Trent Posey; and a great-grandchild.

