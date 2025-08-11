Ricky Joseph Bourgeois Sr., 67, born February 27, 1958 a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, August 11, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 11:30 AM until the funeral service at 1:30 PM.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen Bourgeois; sons, Ricky Bourgeois Jr. (Sheena) and William Jones Sr.; daughters, Nikki Bourgeois and Tamie Naquin (Eric); 6 grandchildren, William Jones Jr., Brianna Bourgeois, Aydan Naquin, Aliya Naquin, Thea Jones, and Abigail Bourgeois; siblings, Belinda Adams (Richard), Cindy Collins (Randy), and Barry Bourgeois; in-laws, Randy and Cathy; along with several nieces and nephews; and his special buddies, Brent, Ronnie, Craig, and Darrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty “Chippy” Bourgeois and Leon “LJ” Bourgeois; in-laws, Patricia “Helen” Theriot and Lloyd “Nunu” Theriot, and James “JC” Jones; brother-in-law, Felix “Sonny” Jones; and nephew Ryan Adams.

Ricky worked for Parker Drilling #54 for 19 and a half years until he had to retire. He loved to work and loved the people he worked with. Gary, Craig, and Wilbert were some of his closest work buddies.

Ricky had a big heart and loved his family more than anything. He was a jokester and loved to be silly. He most enjoyed family gatherings and chocolate cake.

Ricky fought a tough fight and gave it all he had until he had nothing left. We are proud of you dad and we got it from here. Take your rest.

His final wishes is to let everyone know that he is at peace and no longer suffering, but loves everyone and wants everyone to do one last thing, “Pull my finger.”

