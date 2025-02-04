Ricky Thomas Ordoyne

February 4, 2025
February 4, 2025
February 4, 2025
February 4, 2025

Ricky Thomas Ordoyne, 73, passed away on February 2, 2025 at 5:50 am. Born March 3, 1951 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Rhonda Aysen Ordoyne; daughters, Dawn Ordoyne (Heath), Vicky Ordoyne Ledet (Lance), Brandi Hanson (Michael), Christy Clement (Eliott); grandchildren, Dustin, Emilie, Harley, Haley, Bailey, Ainsley, Gabby, Phoenix, Talon, Angelle and Ashlynn; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Peter Ordoyne, (Eula), Cheryl Shaver (Ricky), Karl “Coco” Ordoyne, Leroy Ordoyne and numerous nieces and nephews.


He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Theresa Lirette Ordogne; step son, Eric Laughlin; siblings, Elizabeth Jackson, Jerry Ordoyne.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed terribly.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.

