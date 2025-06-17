It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rita “Jennie” Breaux Thibodeaux, who left us on June 12, 2025, at the age of 87. She was a native of Bourg and resident of Houma.

Services pending. Please check back for memorial service time and date.

Jennie is survived by her son, Russel “Rusty” Thibodeaux and wife Penny; grandsons, Brandon Thibodeaux, Dustin Thibodeaux and wife Macy; great-granddaughters, Skye and Ellie; sisters, Barbara Babin, Charlene Domangue; step-daughter; Robin Franco.

Jennie is preceded in death by her husband, Russel Thibodeaux, Sr.; daughter, Renee Thibodeaux; parents, Wilton Breaux and Viola Scott Breaux; brothers, Roy Breaux, Kenneth Breaux.

Jennie was a dedicated homemaker, lovingly caring for her family. She was blessed with 63 wonderful years of marriage, which she treasured every moment of. Jennie loved spending time with her family and will be remembered for her passion for playing Bingo and her adventurous fishing trips in her younger years.

Jennie leaves behind cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, whose spirit touched the lives of many.

The family would like to send a special thanks to her caregiver, Annette Preston, Terrebonne General, Chateau Terrebonne, ACG Hospice and Chauvin Funeral Home, for all their love and care.