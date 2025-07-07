Robert “Bobby” Sarchet, a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at the age of 82.

Robert loved cars, driving, spending time with his family, working, his cowboy boots and hat but above all else, spending time with his wife Diane. His last moments were spent being loved and cared for by his wife, his children, his niece, Monica and her children, Blake, Tara and Julius & his girlfriend Renee and his great-great-great nephew Christian. He passed away peacefully in his home, lying next to the love of his life. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carra “Diane” Sarchet; children, Robbie Sarchet, Tammy Harper, Kelly Jones, Sabrina Wrinkle, Douglas Silva and Bobbie Ruiz; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Jo’Wayne Sarchet; brother-in-law, Paul Mothershed; and 16 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Silva; 2 grandchildren; parents, Alfred and Olive May Sarchet; siblings, Donald Sarchet, Dorothy Stokes and Anna-Lou Smith; and 9 nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

