Robert “Crab” Songe, 68 years young, from Houma, LA, went to be with his Lord & Savior while surrounded by family and friends on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Robert loved the outdoors, fishing, the simple life and being with family and friends.

He is survived by his 7 sisters, Judy, Janet, Sherry, Cindy, Sandra, Annette and Yvette; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends, Terry Parks, Pet, Poco and Sweet.

He was preceeded in death by his wife, Judith Maxwell; parents, Elmore and Rose Songe; 3 brothers, Jerry, Elmore Jr. and Roger Songe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave) has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

BROKEN CHAIN

We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly.

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone;

for part of us went with you the day called you home.

You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide;

and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same,

but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again

-RonTranmer