Robert Joseph Thomassie, Sr., age 86, a native of Larose and resident of Raceland, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Dupre Thomassie; his sons, Robert J. Thomassie Jr., of Bourg, LA, Gerard M Thomassie (Colleen), of Raceland, LA, and Walter J Thomassie (Sharon), of Raceland, LA; his daughter, Faith T. Filce (Eddie), of Raceland, LA; his grandchildren, Gregory Filce, Hanson Filce, Mallory Thomassie Alvarez, Massie Thomassie, Vera Thomassie Kraemer, Crystal Thomassie Mergey, Bobby Thomassie, Fara Thomassie, Jordon Thomassie Stidham, Rhyan Thomassie Rousse, Alece Thomassie, Lauren Thomassie, Matthew Thomassie, Susan Thomassie, and Micheal Thomassie; his great-grandchildren, Landon T Filce, Ethan Fugitt, Wyatt Kraemer, Adaline Kraemer, Amora Kraemer, Avianna Alvarez, Rikki Melancon and Jenna Rousse; and his brothers, Roland Thomassie and Nathan Thomassie, Sr.

Robert was preceded in passing by his parents, Toussaint Thomassie and Marie Guidry Thomassie; his son, Gregory W Thomassie; his brothers, Toussaint (Buck) Thomassie, Clifton Thomassie, Sr., Douglas Thomassie, Sr, Leo Thomassie, Sr. and Jerry Thomassie, Sr.; his sister, Florence Thomassie Sanders.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Robert on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Robert will be laid to rest following his services in St. Ann Cemetery.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. During his lifetime, Robert was an active businessman in the community, having founded and operated several successful businesses, including, but not limited to: Cajun Diesel, Cajun Towing, International Independent Towing, Thoma-Sea Fisheries, Louisiana Shrimp and Packing, and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors – which continues to be managed by Robert’s children.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Thomassie, Sr.