Robert Nevis Jr., age 62, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana was born on March 24, 1960 passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Robert never met a stranger. He was always kind hearted and welcoming. Robert will be greatly missed by everyone.

A visitation will be held in his honor on April 26th, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue, from 11AM to 1PM.

Robert is survived by wife of 14 yrs, Joann Nevis; brother, Darrell Nevis; sisters: Tiffany McGuire and Chrystal Mosley.

Robert was preceded in death by parents: Robert Nevis, Sr. and Mary Brown Nevis.

