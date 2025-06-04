Robert Paul Rougeau, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 2, 2025 at the age of 78.

Bob proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 4 ½ years in telecommunications. He was an avid Saints fan and reader of Stephen King novels. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with his family. Bob was known to tell stories, sometimes more than once. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Robyn Cunningham Rougeau; children, Tara Barras (Rodney), Shannon Law (Wesley), Heather Johnson (Anthony), Jeremy Rougeau (Laura), McKenna Fabre (Derren) and Jayden Rougeau; grandchildren, Chase (Joan), Kennedy, Brennan, Brayden, Allie, Trea, Kyleigh, Ryleigh, Jacques, Cecilia and Della; great-grandson, Elliot; sisters, Betty Songe and Helen Jones (Steve); and lifelong friend, Allan Short.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ray Rougeau and Hilda Pontiff (June Robertson); father-in-law, Bobby Cunningham; brother-in-law, Jerry Songe; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. Military honors will be held at 6:00 PM. A religious service will begin at 8:00 PM.

The family would like to thank ACG Hospice, Terrebonne Parish Council on Aging and The Medical Team, his caregiver Tangi Authement, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, and close friend Brandy Robert.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.