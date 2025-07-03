Roberta “Bobbie” LeBoeuf Duplantis, age 82, a native of Montegut, LA and resident of Bourg, LA peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Bobbie was the 1961 Valedictorian of St. Joseph Benedictine High School. She was loved by others for her love and compassion for others which greatly showed when she had her lil boutique “Bobbie’s Casuals”, volunteering to becoming manager of the Shady Oaks Council On Aging and also volunteering for the Houma Civitan Club. Throughout her life she enjoyed making and painting ceramics, sewing, playing cards and camping with her husband, family and good friends. As part of her legacy, Bobbie was also co-researcher for the first and only historical documentary published about origins and history of the Pitre decendents.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 63 yrs, James Paul Duplantis; daughter, Francine (Edmond) Rachal; son, Brad Duplantis; grandchildren: Angelle Rachal, Brennan (Avery) Rachal; niece, Angel LeBoeuf; great-nieces: Hallie Fields and Mariah Fields; 3 great-grandnieces; and fur grandbaby, Gizmo.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents: Norris “Boots” and Frances LeBoeuf; son, Kelly Duplantis; and brother, Vernon “Chock” LeBoeuf.

Special thanks to Haydel Hospice, especially nurse Danielle.

