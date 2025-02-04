Robin Faye Tieken, 73, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana was born on May 31, 1951 and passed away on January 21, 2025.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:00 pm till 3:00 pm.

She is survived by her brothers, John H. Tieken Jr. and William G. Tieken; sisters, Randy Sue Lambert and Laura C. Tieken; four nieces; and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Tieken and Faye E. Dugger Tieken.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.