It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robin Lyle Chruma, a beloved husband, father, dedicated firefighter, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, who departed this life on August 4, 2025, at the age of 72. Born on May 3, 1953, in Sewanee, Tennessee, Robin’s life was marked by a commitment to family, community, and selfless service.

Robin proudly served as a firefighter for 21 years with the Houma Fire Department, embodying courage and compassion as he protected and served his community. His impact extended beyond his duties; he served as a father figure to many children in his neighborhood, sharing wisdom and joy with all who crossed his path.

Robin was a man of simple pleasures and deep passions. He cherished the rhythms of rock music from the 1960s and 1970s, particularly the sounds of the band War. He often found solace on snowy slopes, embracing the thrill of skiing. He was also an avid fan of all the Star Trek series, often sharing his enthusiasm with family and friends. Not one to shy away from friendly competition, Robin was additionally renowned for his wicked ping pong serve, often turning casual gatherings into spirited tournaments.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Mona Chruma; his loving daughters, April Masciarelli (Hank) and Andee Dazee (Barrett); his brothers Gary Chruma (Anne) and Doug Chruma (Kimberly), and his honorary son Ricky Foret Jr. Robin also created countless memories with his grandchildren Caitlin, Kristen, Lee, Lyle, A.J. (Katerna), Hailie, Emma, Ella, Leslie, and Pheobe and great-grandchildren (Bayleigh, Emily, Maddox, Lyle, and Luca) that will be treasured forever.

Robin is preceded in death by his parents Leslie Everette Chruma and Helen Jones Chruma; his son Robin Leslie Chruma (Christy); and his sister Sandra Chruma.

There will be an evening visitation to honor Robin’s memory on Thursday, August 7, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 9 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Family and friends will additionally gather at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 9:30 AM with a service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

As we gather to honor Robin Lyle Chruma, we reflect on a well-lived life of service, laughter, and love. He will remain forever in our hearts, a guiding light in the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him.