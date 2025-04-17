It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rodney Bourg Sr., a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. Rodney passed away peacefully at the age of 71.

Born and raised in the heart of South Louisiana, Rodney was a familiar and trusted face in the Houma community. For 37 dedicated years, he served the area as a meticulous and knowledgeable Tax Preparer, helping countless individuals and families navigate the complexities of tax season with his expertise and friendly demeanor. His clients appreciated not only his professional skills but also his genuine care and personal touch.

Prior to his career in tax preparation, Rodney spent several years working offshore as a Wireline Operator for Gearhart Industries. This early chapter of his life showcased his adaptability and willingness to embrace new challenges.

Outside of his professional life, Rodney cherished his time with his beloved wife of 41 years. Together, they shared a passion for country music and looked forward to their annual pilgrimage to attend the Country Music Awards. These trips were a highlight of their year, filled with joy, music, and shared memories.

Rodney also found a unique way to unwind and de-stress by visiting the Gulf Coast Casinos. He enjoyed the occasional flutter and the change of scenery it provided.

Rodney will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Cynthia, and a wide circle of friends, clients, and acquaintances. He was known for his kind heart and his unwavering commitment to those around him.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Bourg, 4 Sons, Rodney, Cory, Shane and Reese, and all of his grandchildren, his Sister’s Shelia and Roslyn, and brother Byron. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose Mae Bourg, and his brother Lonnie Bourg.

The family has organized a private grave side service for his immediate family.

Rodney’s legacy of hard work, dedication, and love for his community and family will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

We would also like to thanks the countless people who has expressed their condolences and prayers during this trying time.