Rodney Paul Adams, 79, passed away on August 11, 2025. Born January 23, 1946, he was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 2:00 PM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Military honors and services will begin at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 21 years, Nora Hebert Adams; children, Scott Adams (Kara), Jarrod Adams (Cathy), Billie Jo Landry (Brad), Chad Bourgeois (Belle), Michael Bourgeois; grandchildren, Kayla James (Leroy), Kirsten Adams, Matthew Klein, Madison Landry, Emily Landry, Jaxson Bourgeois; great grandchild, Tobias James.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip Adams and Emelda Cavalier Adams; daughter, Monica Solar (Mike); siblings, Herbert Adams (Analie), Alice Martin (Wilbert), Alma Champagne (Philip), Bernice Percle (Nolan), Nolan Adams (Eunice), Herman Adams (Lois), Raymond Adams (Lois), Thomas Adams (Clara), Patsy Barras (Cyprien), infant Anna Mae Adams.

Rodney was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War as a sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W., Vietnam Veterans of Thibodaux and Forty & Eight. He was a football enthusiast from High School until the present. He liked cooking for everyone, music festivals, LSU and the Saints.

The family requests all those who attend his services to wear LSU attire.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Legion Post #328.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.