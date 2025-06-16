Roger Eugene Villarrubia, Jr., “Fr. Jerry,” born June 6, 1929, departed this life on Thursday, June 12, 2025, summoned by God to render an accounting of his stewardship and accordingly be assigned his just eternal destiny. A native New Orleanian, he has resided in Houma since 1959.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger E. Villarrubia, Sr. and Celuta Marie Tete; by his wife of 35 years, Marie “Lee” Richard; by his infant son, Mark Allen; and by his six siblings.

Ordained a Roman Catholic Priest in 1999, he served in several parishes in the Houma-Thibodaux diocese.

Seven children survive him: John Steven (Maria), Paul Gerard (Cindy), Cecile M. Babin (Chris), Maria A. Bordelon (Wayne, Jr.), Jerome Peter, Ann C. Prejean, and Jude Michael. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, 246 Corporate Drive, Houma, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prayers and Masses preferred, or contributions in memory of JERRY and LEE VILLARRUBIA to St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd., St. Benedict, LA 70457 and/or to The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, 4597 Warren Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105.