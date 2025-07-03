Rohn Adrian Webre, aka “Shakey”, 69, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, gained his wings on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 while surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his children, Tara Webre (Piper), Troy Webre (Kellie), and Hunter Webre (Reese); grandchildren, Cade Martin (Morgan), Cole Martin (Chloe), Baylee Williams (Bailey), Trey Campbell (Bobbi), and Shelbe Boudreaux; great-grandchildren, Kove Martin and Violet Williams; sisters, Hedy Webre (the late Linda Adamson) and Melanie Crochet and brother-in-law, Kevin Crochet; godchildren, Crissy, Missy, and Tifany; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of many years, Tammy Giluso Webre; parents, Joe and Marian Webre; siblings, Dale Webre and Sheila Webre; mother-in-law, Nellene Adams; and nephew, Theron Crochet.

Rohn retired from Hilcorp Energy after twenty-plus years of dedicated service. He was infamous for his quirky sayings, nicknames, cracking jokes, and texting Emojis. He enjoyed spending time at his camp/second home, 101 Palmetto Bayou, hunting, fishing, trapping, and frogging. He also enjoyed riding motorbikes, crawfish boils, and making memories with family and friends. Rohn will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his wife and loved ones. RIP RAW.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 11:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Jody and Eva for their care and compassion during his final days. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers, well-wishes, love and support.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.