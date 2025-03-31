Roland Joseph Smith “Flash”, 68, a native of Brownsville, TX and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, March 31, 2025 from 9 AM till time of the service beginning at 11 AM.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lisa Smith of Houma; two sons, Roland Smith and wife Devon of Leesville, and Ryan Smith and wife Lacy of Thibodaux; three grandsons Brayden Smith, Miles Smith, and Luca Smith; one brother, Ronnie Anthony Smith and wife Malvine; and one sister, Rhonda Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland A. and Rita Smith.

During his life, Flash worked as a maintenance man, mostly at Terrebonne General Medical Center and Gulf Island Fabrication. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who he was very proud of.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Roland “Flash” Smith