Ronald Edward “Ronnie” Voigt, 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. He was a New Orleans boy who made Houma his home.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 28 years, Lydia Courtney-Voigt; children, Courtney Kraemer and husband Roger, and Taylor Foret and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Rogan, Reid, Charlotte, and Russell Kraemer, Parker and Jewell Foret; brother, Michael J. Voigt; nephew, Dr. Christopher Voigt; and niece, Katherine Voigt. He is also survived by his loving canine companion, Scout.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine Labruzza Voigt; and infant son, Anthony Edward Voigt.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Ronnie had a deep faith in Christ and the love of Jesus was evident in his life. As a home infusion technician, he cherished the opportunity to minister to home bound and hospice patients across the region. He was a proud ‘73 graduate of De La Salle High School and never grew apart from his Nawlins family, friends or football buddies. He had a special place in his heart for his church family at Mulberry Baptist. His greatest joys were his wife, kids and grandkids, who he loved “bigger than the world.” We will always remember our beloved Poppie.

The family has the deepest gratitude for Dr. Maidoh, Julie and all the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. Their tender and dedicated care for Ronnie will never be forgotten. The family also sends heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and comfort, as well as to Nancy Faucheaux, NP. There are not enough words to say thank you for the love and compassion Nancy has shown Ronnie over the years. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary fund at the Mulberry Baptist Church in Ronnie’s name and memory.

