Ronald Joseph Babin, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on December 16, 2024, at the age of 78. Born on April 24, 1946, in Houma, Louisiana, Ronald lived a life filled with love, hard work, and cherished moments with family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Sonja Babin; daughter, Charmain King (Bobby); grandchildren, Taylor King (Lyndi) and Olivia Smith (Don Paul); great-grandchildren, Titus and Oliver; brother, Stanley Babin; sisters-in-law, Cheri Story (Eric) and Linda Rhodes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Edmond Babin, Sr. and Odelia Babin; brothers, Edmond Babin, Jr. and Reuben Babin; father-in-law, Floyde Rhodes, Sr.; mother-in-law, Gilda Rhodes; and brother-in-law, Floyde Paul Rhodes, Jr.

A proud veteran, Ronald served his country in the U.S. Army, embodying the values of dedication and resilience that marked his life. After his service, he became a respected Supply Manager in the oil field industry, working tirelessly at LA Ship, where he was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering commitment.

Ronald found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved spending afternoons watching television with his wife, creating a warm and inviting home filled with laughter and love. His greatest pride, however, was in his role as a grandfather. He treasured the time spent with his grandchildren, embracing every moment and creating lasting memories together.

Ronald enjoyed cruising the seas and soaking up the sun at the beach, always eager to explore new places and experiences. His zest for life left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to join in this reflective gathering to honor the remarkable man that Ronald was, sharing stories, laughter, and memories that will continue to shine brightly in their hearts.

In honoring his memory, we embrace the love and joy he brought into our lives, grateful for the time we shared with this extraordinary soul.