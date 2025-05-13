Ronald “R.I. Red” Joseph McClelland, 89, passed away on May 10, 2025. Born, February 29, 1936 he was a native of Cumberland, RI and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Services currently pending.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marin Ordogne McClelland; children, Donna Lee McClelland, Ronald “Bubba” McClelland, Jr. (Trudy), Frederick McClelland (Tammy); 5 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 4 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and 1 great great grandson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna McClelland and Frederick McClelland; sister, Barbara Calvert; brother, Michael McClelland; grandson, Eric “Waldo” Benoit.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

