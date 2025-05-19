Ronald Thomas Lajaunie Sr., 89, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bayou L’Ourse and was a resident of Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Earline Domangue Lajaunie, son Ronald Lajaunie Jr. and wife Connie, daughter Patti Lajaunie Hicks, and daughter Leigh Lajaunie Arceneaux and husband David.

He had eight grandchildren: Tiffany Corso and husband Bryson, Tim Lajaunie, Sheldon Boquet and Tiffany Gunter, Ashley Colwell and husband Devon, Austin Wilkerson and wife Samantha, Katelyn Wilkerson, Lyndal Fowler and husband Grady, and Tory Arceneaux.

He had thirteen great-grandchildren: Gerrett Blanchard, Tanner Corso, Emma Voisin and husband Tyler, Ava Lajaunie, Vivian Lajaunie, Brittney Boquet, Addison Boquet, Chad Gunter, Ariel Staton, Madelyn Colwell, Blake Wilkerson, Hunter Wilkerson, and Archer Fowler.

He had two great-great-grandchildren: Jason Deckman and Briggs Voisin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anidas Lajaunie Sr. and Inez Pennison Lajaunie; sisters Esther L. Shastid and Rose L. Detiveaux; brothers Anidas Lajaunie Jr., Raymond Lajaunie, Hilton Lajaunie, and Wilton Lajaunie; and son-in-laws Clifford Boquet Jr. and Jason Hicks.

Ronald lived a life of strong Catholic faith and service to his community that included coaching little league baseball, years of membership in the Houma Civitan Club, running the senior citizen bingo at Holy Rosary Church, volunteering at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, and over 20 years of volunteering with Special Olympics including being the Area Director for several years. That brought him so much joy.

He was a big sports fan. He enjoyed watching and playing golf, baseball, basketball, and bowling. He passed down his love of sports to his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 19th at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9am-11am, funeral service at 11am followed by burial at Holy Rosary cemetary.