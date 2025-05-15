Rosalie Bordelon Davis, 79 years young, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025. She was a native Pineville and a resident of Gray.

Rosie was a people person and loved everyone, she never met a stranger. She was a caretaker for many years in Terrebonne parish. Her doors were always open, offering advice or just a listening ear. You never left without feeling loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, James Glynn Davis and Steven Paul Davis; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Davis; son, John Micheal Davis; grandson, David Davis; daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis; parents, Philmore & Eunice Bordelon; brothers, John Bordelon and James Edward Bordelon; and sisters, Terri Cole and Gloria Himel.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 5:00 PM until service time. A religious service will begin at 7:00 PM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.